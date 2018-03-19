  • Police arrest 1 in connection with Downtown bank robbery

    Police arrested a person in connection with a Downtown bank robbery on Monday afternoon.

    Police say someone robbed the Key Bank in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue just after 4 p.m.

    Streets around the bank were temporarily closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

    Aaron Martin will be live with updates on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

