Police arrest 1 in connection with Downtown bank robbery

Police arrested a person in connection with a Downtown bank robbery on Monday afternoon.
Police say someone robbed the Key Bank in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue just after 4 p.m.
Streets around the bank were temporarily closed for the investigation but have since reopened.
Aaron Martin will be live with updates on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Uber pauses self-driving vehicle service in Pittsburgh after fatal Ariz. crash
- Timeline of snow's return Tuesday into Wednesday
- Federal judges reject GOP congressmen's lawsuit challenging Pa. district map
- VIDEO: Bobcat stowaway found on Gateway Clipper Fleet
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}