Police arrest 2 getaway drivers in home invasion that left elderly man beaten

State police arrested these two people that they say are the getaway drivers in a Butler County home invasion that almost cost a 74-year-old man his life.
Janet Greiner and Brandon Wissenger are accused of getting the two wanted suspects to safety.
Troopers aren't saying why the man was targeted as he opened his front door but say the two attackers are still at large.
"They knocked on the door, he opened, pistol whipped him, tied him up, left him bloody," said Trooper Dan Keston of Pennsylvania State Police.
The incident happened more than a month ago on Dec. 2.
Police said the Clay Township man was left for dead and found 12 hours later by a family member. He was in bad shape
Detectives said the male attackers stole his guns and prescription pills and gave some of the guns to the getaway drivers as payout.
"We understand that they sold those guns for heroin," said Keston.
Trooper said both suspects arrested this week are being cooperative and are crucial in finding the other two guys.
