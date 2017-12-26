Police arrest man accused of breaking into Ingram vehicles

0

A man is under arrest after police say they caught him breaking into cars in Ingram.

On Christmas morning, the Ingram police chief arrested the man seen in surveillance video, identified as Eric Walker.

Chief Jack Doherty said Walker had been targeting unlocked cars, looking for money, for more than a week.

It ended Monday, when a neighbor saw it happening on Schley Avenue and called 911.

"I was behind some bushes and I saw him coming up the street trying several car doors before he got one opened," Doherty said. "He was apprehended inside the car lying across the front seat going through the glove box."

Walker stole about $100, according to police.

"I think he was doing something bad for a good reason," Doherty said. "He didn't have any other choice and he was out trying to get money for food or maybe Christmas present for his kids."

Doherty told Channel 11 Walker is homeless and was looking for cash.

"It was kind of sad because I wound up going out to a local motel, returning some property to his fianceé and there were three young children in the home with her as well," Doherty said. "He told me he was trying to provide for his family and when I saw what he was telling about, I believed him."

Walker reportedly admitted to the thefts and told police he has no idea how many cars he hit over the last week.

Investigators tell Channel 11 Walker is being connected to other robberies in Crafton and Robinson.

Walker is in jail, awaiting his next hearing.

