Police arrest man accused of robbing several Pittsburgh businesses

A man is facing charges in connection with robberies at nearly a half-dozen business in Pittsburgh this week.

Arrington Stine, 21, of Verona, was apprehended during a traffic stop along East Hills Drive on Friday, police said.

Afraid to show her face, the clerk who was robbed at gunpoint at the Warrington Beer Store on Jan. 2 agreed to tell her story if we didn't use her name.

"I looked around at first to see what I could hit him with, but then I was like, 'There’s nothing big enough to knock him out with,'” she said.

Overpowered and outgunned, the clerk said she gave the robber all the money in the register and ran out of the store.

Detectives said Stine was responsible for at least six violent robberies in the last two weeks.

"In some of these robberies, he's been violent. In the most recent one, he even assaulted a customer who was in the store. So, yes, we are concerned about the violence, yes,” said Pittsburgh police Commander Victor Joseph.

Stine is charged with five counts of robbery, police said.

He is currently in the Allegheny County jail.

