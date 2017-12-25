Police arrest man in connection with armed carjacking

Pittsburgh police have arrested a man in connection with an armed carjacking in Sheraden earlier this month.
Darius Welch, 28, was arrested Sunday in connection with the crime, police said. They are still looking for 26-year-old Kelvina Hickman Mason.
RELATED: Police seek man, woman in connection with armed carjacking
Police say the pair robbed two women at gunpoint on Merwyn Avenue on Dec. 13.
The women were selling electronic products from a company vehicle, police said.
Mason is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 150 lbs., with long dark hair and a piercing in the left side of her upper lip.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 6 detectives at 412-937-3095.
