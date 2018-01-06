Police: Body found confirmed to be woman missing in Bethel Park

A body found in South Park Saturday was identified as a woman who went missing over a week ago in Bethel Park, police told our partners at the Trib.
Volunteer firefighters from the Library Volunteer Fire Company in South Park began searching for Diane Chotta, 52, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
RELATED: Missing woman's car found in Bethel Park
Chotta's body was found near train tracks behind the Rite Aid along Route 88 in South Park Township.
Sources tell me the body of a woman has been found behind the Rite Aid along route 88 in South Park Township #Allegheny county crime scene investigators have arrived #wpxi pic.twitter.com/nKle3uxUhK— Stephen Banfield (@coachwpxi) January 6, 2018
Chotta was last seen on Dec. 27.
Officials do not believe foul play was involved in Chotta's death, authorities told the Trib.
South Park Township volunteer fire department along with police have set up a scene behind the Rite Aid in South Park along route 88 where a woman was reported missing #wpxi #BethelPark pic.twitter.com/hHJHwTvIAD— Stephen Banfield (@coachwpxi) January 6, 2018
According to the Trib, police believe her body has been there since the day she went missing.
Her cause of death has not yet been determined.
TRENDING NOW:
- Leechburg police chief charged with soliciting sex from agent posing as minor online
- Man plans perfect 1-night proposal/wedding for girlfriend
- Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida
- VIDEO: Corgi Freaks Out Over Target Trip
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}