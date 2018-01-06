  • Police: Body found confirmed to be woman missing in Bethel Park

    A body found in South Park Saturday was identified as a woman who went missing over a week ago in Bethel Park, police told our partners at the Trib.

    Volunteer firefighters from the Library Volunteer Fire Company in South Park began searching for Diane Chotta, 52, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

    Chotta's body was found near train tracks behind the Rite Aid along Route 88 in South Park Township.

    Chotta was last seen on Dec. 27. 

    Officials do not believe foul play was involved in Chotta's death, authorities told the Trib

    According to the Trib, police believe her body has been there since the day she went missing. 

    Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

