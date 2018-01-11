Police cordon off McKees Rocks building, bring out evidence

Investigators evacuated an apartment building in McKees Rocks on Wednesday where they are now searching for evidence.
On scene of heavy police situation in McKees Rocks. Investigators surrounding apartment building. Building evacuated. WATCH @WPXI 11 @ 11. pic.twitter.com/F0pHzNPor1— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 11, 2018
Police, fire and EMS have been on scene along Sarah and Vine Streets since 4:30 p.m.
We are working to learn what sparked the investigation and what police are seeking, for 11@11.
A Channel 11 crew spotted investigators entering the basement level apartment wearing gas masks and hazmat suits.
Investigator just put on a haz mat suit. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/gSbtK0qvZZ— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 11, 2018
