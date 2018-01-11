  • Police cordon off McKees Rocks building, bring out evidence

    Investigators evacuated an apartment building in McKees Rocks on Wednesday where they are now searching for evidence.

    Police, fire and EMS have been on scene along Sarah and Vine Streets since 4:30 p.m.

    A Channel 11 crew spotted investigators entering the basement level apartment wearing gas masks and hazmat suits.

