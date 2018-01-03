Police: Domestic dispute ends with woman being hit by car

A domestic dispute ended with a woman hit by a car in Pittsburgh Tuesday evening.
The accident happened in the 700 block of Mt. Pleasant Road in Northview Heights shortly after 6 p.m.
#VIDEO - @PghPolice looking for a car involved in a hit and run #accident of a woman in the 700 block of Mt Pleasant Rd. @PghEMS transported the victim to a hospital. #WPXI #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/U4C6G2a9Fp— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) January 2, 2018
Police said during an argument, the man left and got into the car with his child.
As his wife followed, he put the car in reverse and backed up, according to police. She was knocked to the ground and her leg was run over.
Police are still looking for the man.
