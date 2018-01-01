  • Police hoping to identify person accused of fraudulently using credit card

    HOPEWELL, Pa. - Hopewell police are trying to identify the person in the surveillance photo above, who is suspected of fraudulently using a credit card on Dec. 31.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Township police department at 724-378-0557 or Beaver County 911 center at 724-775-0880.

