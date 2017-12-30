Police investigating after man seriously injured in Natrona Heights

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured and hospitalized Friday night.
Eric Evans, 26, was found in the 200 block of Park Avenue in Natrona Heights suffering from a head injury, according to a release.
TRENDING NOW:
- Part of I-70 closed after multi-vehicle crash
- Officials: Man shot in South Side has died
- Monitoring snowfall, road conditions: Live updates
- VIDEO: First Night organizers move events indoors to avoid freezing weather
He was transported to the hospital where he was also treated for "gross intoxication." An initial investigation revealed Evans “fell and hit his head,” the release said.
However, the man’s girlfriend disagrees.
Elaina Ward told Channel 11 Evans was beaten and left for dead, to the point where "he has bleeding on the brain and in his lungs."
Evans is conscious, which is an upgrade from his condition Friday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}