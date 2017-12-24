Police investigating after pizza delivery driver's car was stolen in robbery

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
The driver was robbed in the 700 block of Anaheim Street in the Upper Hill District shortly after 10 p.m., according to police.
Police said the driver's car was later seen and police followed it from Carson Street near Station Square to the Fort Pitt Bridge, where it crashed.
Five people were taken into custody.
Police are still investigating.
