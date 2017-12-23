  • Police investigating Dormont convenience store robbery

    Police are investigating a robbery in Dormont Saturday.

    The armed robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. at the CoGo's at the corner of Potomac and Broadway avenues, Allegheny County officials said.

    Officials said the suspect is a black male wearing all black. He fled on foot.

