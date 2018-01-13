Police investigating violent incident at Pizza Milano

Pittsburgh Police are investigating an incident between two people at a Pittsburgh restaurant Friday night.
According to police, a male employee and a woman were involved in a “violent altercation” at Pizza Milano on Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.
Police said in a release that the female victim went to the hospital hours after the incident, where she filed a report with officers.
The victim has not been charged, according to police, and police are investigating the incident further.
No update has been given on the female victim's condition.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 412-255-2827.
