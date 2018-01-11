  • Police make arrest in shootout in Pitcairn

    PITCARIN, Pa. - Police have made an arrest in a shootout that led to a chase in Pitcarin.

    Tyreace Platt is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied building, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license and careless driving.. 

    Only Channel 11 was there Thursday afternoon as Platt was taken into police custody.

    According to police, Platt and another man were involved in a shootout along Broadway Avenue Wednesday morning.

    Surveillance video shows a gray Pontiac pull up next to a white car. Witnesses told police the passenger in the gray vehicle fired several shots.

    Police spent several hours Wednesday searching for the people involved.

