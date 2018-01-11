Police make arrest in shootout in Pitcairn

PITCARIN, Pa. - Police have made an arrest in a shootout that led to a chase in Pitcarin.
Tyreace Platt is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied building, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license and careless driving..
#BREAKING & ONLY ON 11: Tyreace Pace just taken into police custody in Braddock. He was wanted in connection with a shoot out along Broadway Blvd in Pitcairn. WATCH @WPXI @ 5 for the breaking developments. pic.twitter.com/3G6xAR2caK— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 11, 2018
Only Channel 11 was there Thursday afternoon as Platt was taken into police custody.
According to police, Platt and another man were involved in a shootout along Broadway Avenue Wednesday morning.
Surveillance video shows a gray Pontiac pull up next to a white car. Witnesses told police the passenger in the gray vehicle fired several shots.
Police spent several hours Wednesday searching for the people involved.
