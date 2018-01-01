  • Police: Man armed with rifle robs Beaver County convenience store

    HOPEWELL, Pa. - Police in Beaver County are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

    The Cogo’s on Gringo Road in Hopewell Township was held up just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

    According to police, a man armed with a rifle walked into the store and demanded money from the register. The rifle was visible under his coat.

    The robber is believed to have one or more tattoos on his hands.

    Police said he left the store in a black or dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck headed east on Gringo Road.

    Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell Township police at 724-378-0557 or the Beaver County 911 Center at 724-775-0880.

     

     
     

