Police: Man armed with shotgun, handgun shot by officers

PITTSBURGH - A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Hills, authorities said.
Police were alerted shortly before 1:30 a.m. by ShotSpotter notifications that shots were fired in the area of Nimick Place.
We’re working to learn more about the moments leading up to the officer-involved shooting, including the ShotSpotter notifications, for Channel 11 News at Noon.
When police responded to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man in the street with a shotgun and a handgun, according to investigators. Police said the man refused to drop the weapons and pointed them at officers, who fired at him.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Fugitives in 4-year-old girl's killing caught as grisly details released in death
- Shazier posts photo of himself at Steelers practice in wheelchair
- VIDEO: Unclaimed Winning Ticket For Florida's $450 Million Lottery Jackpot
The man was shot and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
No police officers were injured.
As per standard protocol, the officers involved have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation conducted by Allegheny County police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}