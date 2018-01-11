Police: Man with shotgun, handgun shot by officers

PITTSBURGH - A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood, authorities said.
Police were alerted shortly before 1:30 a.m. by ShotSpotter notifications that shots were fired in the area of Nimick Place.
When police responded to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a shotgun and a handgun, according to investigators. Police said the man pointed the weapons at officers, who fired at him.
The man was shot and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
No police officers were injured.
