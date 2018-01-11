  • Police: Man with shotgun, handgun shot by officers

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood, authorities said.

    Police were alerted shortly before 1:30 a.m. by ShotSpotter notifications that shots were fired in the area of Nimick Place.

    We’re working to learn more about the moments leading up to the officer-involved shooting, including the ShotSpotter notifications, for Channel 11 Morning News.

    When police responded to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a shotgun and a handgun, according to investigators. Police said the man pointed the weapons at officers, who fired at him.

    The man was shot and taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

    No police officers were injured.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories