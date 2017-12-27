  • Police: Man, woman from N.Y. stole wallet in Greensburg, rang up thousands on credit card

    Police are looking for two people from New York who they say distracted a woman shopping in Greensburg, stole her wallet and rang up thousands in charges on her credit card.

    Luis Felipe Riquelme-Jara approached the woman from behind in the toy department at Walmart and began talking to her about a toy he was holding, according to a criminal complaint.

    When she turned to speak to him, Sonia Guzman-Gomez and an unidentified man approached the victim from the front and took her wallet out of her purse, according to the complaint.

    The pair then left the store and drove to the Target store on Route 30, where Riquelme-Jara and an unidentified woman attempted to buy nearly $3,000 worth of gift cards at a self-checkout line with one of the victim’s credit cards, according to the complaint. 

    When that transaction was denied, they moved to a different line and used a different card to buy nearly $6,000 worth of gift cards.

    Arrest warrants have been issued for Riquelme-Jara and Guzman-Gomez, Pennsylvania State Police said.

     

