Police nab suspected burglar after rash of break-ins

    Police say a man broke into a home and a car in Fayette County early Wednesday morning, and tried to break into two more houses before they caught him.

    Anthony Reed, one of the homeowners, said they got alerted by a neighbor.

    "She gave my wife a phone call as she went to the bus stop and said there was someone looking through my back door,” he said.
                    
    State police in Uniontown say Melvin Nicholson broke into a home in Connellville Township and stole a purse with $700 in it.
                   
    Several hours later, in Dunbar Township, police say he broke into a car and stole a backpack, wallet, several credit cards and other items.  
         
    Police say they caught Nicholson and found all the stolen goods in the car he was in.

    Reed told Channel 11 that he plans to take precautions.

    “We practice gun safety, so in the event of something, my wife would be safe,” he said. “But we're going to be investing in cameras too.”

     

