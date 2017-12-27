0

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a shooting after a male passenger in a car was hit in South Oakland on Dec. 19.

Pittsburgh police have determined that the two people in the car, including the victim, were not intended targets.

It happened near the intersection of Second Avenue and the Hot Metal Bridge just before 6 p.m. during the evening commute.

The Eliza Furnace Trail runs right overhead, a popular route for runners and cyclists.

#BREAKING per police: Passenger shot in head. Grave condition. Rushed to hospital. Driver uninjured. Initial shooting happened on 2nd Ave. Car is now parked along South Water Street in Southside Works. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/jFT9Pw5ekG — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 19, 2017

"That makes you double think when you're running, especially if you have the headphones in and you're not aware of the sounds," said runner Scott Sambuco. "You want to make sure that you're safe."

Investigators believe the driver drove over the bridge to the 2700 block of South Water Street in front of the American Eagle Outfitters Headquarters in the South Side Works, then raced over to the Hyatt Hotel for help.

"The last thing we would have ever expected was to come back from dinner to a shooting," American Eagle Outfitters employee Steven Hershberger said.

The passenger was shot in the head and rushed to a nearby hospital. He is currently in grave condition.

"It's really scary to think about, a place like this that's supposed to be a nice peaceful place to do some recreational activities, to be the scene of something violent like that," said cyclist Loren Schleiden.

The driver was not injured.

Pittsburgh police aren't sure what sparked the shooting in the first place. They ask anyone with information to call them.

