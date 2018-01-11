Police raid meth lab in McKees Rocks apartment

Police are on the scene of a meth lab in an apartment building on Vine Street in McKees Rocks, according to investigators.
On scene of heavy police situation in McKees Rocks. Investigators surrounding apartment building. Building evacuated. WATCH @WPXI 11 @ 11. pic.twitter.com/F0pHzNPor1— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 11, 2018
McKees Rocks police, Stowe Township police, Allegheny County Housing Authority and Pennsylvania State Police conducted a search warrant after receiving tips of a working meth lab, investigators said.
Police, fire and EMS have been on scene since 4:30 p.m.
The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Team was called to the scene to safely neutralize all chemicals, according to police.
A Channel 11 crew spotted investigators entering the basement level apartment wearing gas masks and hazmat suits.
Investigator just put on a haz mat suit. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/gSbtK0qvZZ— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 11, 2018
