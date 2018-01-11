  • Police raid meth lab in McKees Rocks apartment

    Police are on the scene of a meth lab in an apartment building on Vine Street in McKees Rocks, according to investigators.

    McKees Rocks police, Stowe Township police, Allegheny County Housing Authority and Pennsylvania State Police conducted a search warrant after receiving tips of a working meth lab, investigators said. 

    Police, fire and EMS have been on scene since 4:30 p.m.

    The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Team was called to the scene to safely neutralize all chemicals, according to police. 

    A Channel 11 crew spotted investigators entering the basement level apartment wearing gas masks and hazmat suits.

