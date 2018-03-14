  • Police search for man they say burglarized Ingram home

    Police are looking for a burglary suspect they chased through Ingram on Tuesday.

    Police say Jeremy Dvorak and Stephen Day led them on a foot chase through the neighborhood after the pair burglarized a home on Admiral Dewey Avenue around noon.

    Police caught Day but are still searching for Dvorak.

