Police search for man who robbed North Side restaurant

PITTSBURGH - Longtime residents of the North Side are genuinely surprised after a man walked into the Pizza Hut on Federal Street on Thursday and demanded money.
They remember when the neighborhood wasn't so good, and say things have improved over the years
Related Headlines
“It has been changed for the better,” said John Jones. “This street has been better in the last two years or so or more.”
Mark Fatla, executive director of the Northside Leadership Conference, told Channel 11 crime in the area is down as a result of recent investment and attention from longtime residents.
Dilapidated buildings that used to line Federal are, one by one, being replaced or rehabbed, and residents are actively engaged in their neighborhood's safety.
“I think all of those things about improving economic condition, improving quality of life, all translates to a reduction in crime,” Fatla said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Series of shootings in McKees Rocks, West End leave 1 dead, 1 hurt
- Police bust alleged human trafficking operation in hotel
- Business owner accused of stealing jewelry from clients
- VIDEO: Busy weekend in Pittsburgh with St. Patrick's Day Parade, NCAA Tournament
Residents think this most recent robbery is more of an outlier.
“A lot of bad stuff hasn't really happened,” said Andrew Johnson.
Police continue to investigate the robbery and search for a suspect.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}