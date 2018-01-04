  • Police searching creek, stream for missing woman

    Updated:

    Police are searching an icy stream and creek behind a South Park Township bar on Thursday looking for a woman who has been missing since Christmas.

    Diane Chotta, 52, was last seen leaving a Bethel Park bar. She was living with her mother in Bethel Park, but previously lived in Munhall. Her family feared she was in danger.

    Her car was found Wednesday at a park and ride not far from the bar.

    Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for more on the police search.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories