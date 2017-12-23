  • Police searching for driver after woman injured in hit-and-run

    Police in Butler County are asking for the public's help in finding a hit-and-run driver.

    A woman was hit by an SUV Friday night while crossing East Cunningham Street, according to police.

    She was taken to the hospital.

    Police said they are looking for an older, dark-red SUV that fled the scene. The SUV was driven by a young white male, who had a female passenger, according to police. 

    Anyone with information is asked to the call Butler County 911 center at 724-287-7769.

