Police searching for missing Shaler Twp. man

Shaler Township Police are searching for a person who has gone missing.
Police said Daniel Smith, 34, went missing around January 16 and was homeless at that time.
Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a beard and a mustache.
Police said Smith has several tattoos, including a picture of a dragon on his right chest, the words “Life is” on his right forearm, and the word “HARD” on his left forearm.
According to a release from Shaler Township Police, Smith has family in Pittsburgh, Shaler Twp., Philadelphia, and New Castle. Smith has spent the past few years around Shaler, police said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
