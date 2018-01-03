Police searching for vehicle after woman injured in hit-and-run

A woman was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Pittsburgh Tuesday evening.
The accident happened in the 700 block of Mt. Pleasant Road in Northview Heights.
#VIDEO - @PghPolice looking for a car involved in a hit and run #accident of a woman in the 700 block of Mt Pleasant Rd. @PghEMS transported the victim to a hospital. #WPXI #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/U4C6G2a9Fp— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) January 2, 2018
The victim was transported to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
We're working to learn the condition of the victim for Channel 11 News at 11.
