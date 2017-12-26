Police seek help identifying gas station robber

The Uniontown City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a gas station on Christmas night.
Uniontown police, along with state police, released surveillance of the man, who they say is about 5'9" tall.
Police say the man used a knife in the robbery at the Exxon on Route 51, but did not specify what was stolen.
