  • Police seek help identifying gas station robber

    The Uniontown City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a gas station on Christmas night.

    Uniontown police, along with state police, released surveillance of the man, who they say is about 5'9" tall.

    Police say the man used a knife in the robbery at the Exxon on Route 51, but did not specify what was stolen.

