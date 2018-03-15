Police seek man who robbed Shadyside bank

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Shadyside bank on Wednesday.
The man passed a note demanding money to a teller at the PNC Bank in the 5600 block of Walnut Street about 4:47 p.m., Pittsburgh police said.
No weapon was seen. The man fled, but police did not say whether he took any money.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 412-323-7800.
