Police seek woman accused of McKees Rocks stabbing

A man who was stabbed in McKees Rocks on Thursday is in critical condition, and police are searching for the woman they say is responsible.
The 32-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest in the Hays Manor housing complex around 3:10 p.m., Allegheny County police said. He was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and rushed into surgery.
Police say Darlena Johnson, 27, of the McKees Rocks area stabbed him. An arrest warrant charging her with aggravated assault and attempted homicide has been issued.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.
