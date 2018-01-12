Police to patrol Pine-Richland campus after possible threat

A rumored threat against an Allegheny County high school has led to police being stationed on its campus Friday.
A letter co-signed by Pine-Richland High School principal Nancy Bowman and district superintendent Michael Pasquinelli and sent to parents Thursday night said the rumor had been investigated by police, but no evidence to support it was found.
Out of precaution, however, officers from the Northern Regional Police Department will be at the campus on Friday, and students are being asked to leave their backpacks at home.
All students will be searched as they enter the building.
