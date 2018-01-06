  • Popular Pittsburgh restaurant closed until further notice due to flooding

    A popular Pittsburgh Mexican restaurant has closed until further notice due to flooding.

    According to their Facebook post, Morcilla, in Lawrenceville, is "severely damaged" in the dining room after the second floor above it flooded. 

    They thanked everyone for their support and understanding as they work to fix the issue.

    The post said they'll learn more over the next few days about a possible re-opening date. 

    Morcilla ranked number 4 on bonappetit.com for America's Best New Restaurants in 2016. 

