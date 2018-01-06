Popular Pittsburgh restaurant closed until further notice due to flooding

A popular Pittsburgh Mexican restaurant has closed until further notice due to flooding.
According to their Facebook post, Morcilla, in Lawrenceville, is "severely damaged" in the dining room after the second floor above it flooded.
They thanked everyone for their support and understanding as they work to fix the issue.
The post said they'll learn more over the next few days about a possible re-opening date.
Morcilla ranked number 4 on bonappetit.com for America's Best New Restaurants in 2016.
TRENDING NOW:
- Leechburg police chief charged with soliciting sex from agent posing as minor online
- Man plans perfect 1-night proposal/wedding for girlfriend
- Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida
- VIDEO: Corgi Freaks Out Over Target Trip
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}