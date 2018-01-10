Port Authority police use pepper spray to break up fight at Wood Street T station

Port Authority police were called to break up a huge fight at the Wood Street T-station in downtown Pittsburgh.
Port Authority police said there were about 40 juveniles involved in the fight.
Police has to use pepper spray when they got there.
One female juvenile will be issued a citation and one female juvenile was taken to Shuman, according to Port Authority police.
Three people were treated at the scene for pepper spray gas exposure.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Fugitives in 4-year-old girl's killing caught as grisly details released in death
- Shazier posts photo of himself at Steelers practice in wheelchair
- VIDEO: Unclaimed Winning Ticket For Florida's $450 Million Lottery Jackpot
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}