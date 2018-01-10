Potholes on Mt. Washington road damaging cars, frustrating residents

Traveling one stretch of road in Mount Washington has become treacherous because of three sinkholes.
Drivers have damaged their cars and others are worried about theirs getting hit from vehicles swerving to avoid the damaged road.
Channel 11 is working on finding out what local agencies are responsible for the repairs and when they’re expected, coming up on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Several people hurt when car crashes into Subway restaurant
- Snow, freezing rain a concern with weekend storm
- RAW VIDEO: Bruce Mansfield power plant fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}