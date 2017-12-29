  • Power outage leaves 1700 customers in the dark

    HAMPTON, Pa. - A power outage in Hampton Township has left nearly 1700 Duquesne Light customers in the dark.

    Messages to Channel 11 indicate several major intersections do not have working traffic lights as a result.

    Crews have been dispatched to Route 8.

    The cause of the outage is unclear.

