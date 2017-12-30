Power outage left 1700 customers in the dark

HAMPTON, Pa. - A power outage in Hampton Township left nearly 1700 Duquesne Light customers in the dark Friday night.
Several major intersections did not have working traffic lights as a result.
A look at power outage along Rt 8 in Allison Park. Police officers directing traffic because traffic lights are out. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/euxMyVPzlF— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 29, 2017
ALDI & McDonald’s both in the dark and closed along Route 8. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/EpF2mw7C9g— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 29, 2017
The cause of the outage is unclear.
To check the outage map, CLICK HERE.
