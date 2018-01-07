  • Powerball jackpot at $570 million for Saturday's drawing

    Updated:

    Here are Saturday night's Powerball winning numbers: 12  61  30  29  33  26

    The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is at $570 million. 

    The drawing is worth a $570 million annuity value or a $358.5 million cash prize.

    The Mega Millions drawing was Friday night and one winning ticket was sold in Florida.

    The winning numbers for the Jan. 5 drawing were 28, 30, 39, 59 and 7, and the gold Mega Ball was 10.

    The winner will have the option of a $450 million annuity over 29 years or a lump-sum payment of $281 million, lottery officials said.

    Pennsylvania has sold 17 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets since joining the game in 2002, and two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

     
     

