Powerball jackpot at $570 million for Saturday's drawing

Here are Saturday night's Powerball winning numbers: 12 61 30 29 33 26
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is at $570 million.
The drawing is worth a $570 million annuity value or a $358.5 million cash prize.
The Mega Millions drawing was Friday night and one winning ticket was sold in Florida.
The winning numbers for the Jan. 5 drawing were 28, 30, 39, 59 and 7, and the gold Mega Ball was 10.
The winner will have the option of a $450 million annuity over 29 years or a lump-sum payment of $281 million, lottery officials said.
Pennsylvania has sold 17 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets since joining the game in 2002, and two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
