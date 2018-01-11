President Trump uses profanity to disparage Africans

President Donald Trump used profane language to disparage African nations in a meeting with lawmakers about a proposed bipartisan deal on immigration.
That's according to two people briefed on an Oval Office meeting held Thursday.
BREAKING: AP sources: Trump, in immigration meeting, asks lawmakers why US should allow people to come from `shithole countries'— The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2018
Trump made the remark after Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin told Trump that under the proposal, a lottery for visas would be ended. Durbin said that in exchange, people from African countries that have benefited from that lottery would be given other access to visas.
The people say Trump questioned why the U.S. would want to admit more people from "shithole countries." They say Trump said the U.S. should allow more immigrants from places like Norway.
The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the Oval Office meeting.
