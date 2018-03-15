  • Proposed Pa. bill would allow school employees to carry guns at work

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A public hearing about Senate Bill 383 will be held in Harrisburg Thursday.

    The bill would allow Pennsylvania school employees to carry guns at work.

    Several groups, including Cease Fire PA, discussed the bill at a town hall in Wilkinsburg Wednesday.

