Proposed Pa. bill would allow school employees to carry guns at work

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A public hearing about Senate Bill 383 will be held in Harrisburg Thursday.
The bill would allow Pennsylvania school employees to carry guns at work.
Several groups, including Cease Fire PA, discussed the bill at a town hall in Wilkinsburg Wednesday.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Channel 11's Michele Newell explains why the mayor of Wilkinsburg and a Wilkinsburg school board director are against the bill.
