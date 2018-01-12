Report: President Trump to visit western Pa. next week

President Donald Trump will visit Western Pennsylvania next week in order to drum up support for the Republican candidate in a special election here.
Politico reported Trump will visit “a manufacturing facility outside Pittsburgh” on Jan. 18, with the trip officially an effort to promote the tax plan Congress recently passed.
However, Rick Saccone is expected to make an appearance at the event. Saccone is the GOP candidate for former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy’s seat in the 18th congressional district; he faces Democrat Conor Lamb in a special election set for March 13.
Murphy resigned in October after accusations that the pro-life lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion.
Read the full Politico story here.
TRENDING NOW:
- WINTER STORM TIMELINE: When will rain, freezing rain & snow arrive in your area?
- WINTER STORM WATCH: Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend
- School officer's disturbing behavior unnerves parents, prompts 911 call
- VIDEO: Firefighters hurt as flames spread between Glassport homes
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}