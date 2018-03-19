0 Road crews prepare for wintry mix, snow to hit the region

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews are getting the roads ready for thousands of drivers.

A meeting Monday afternoon helped them finalize plans for a snow storm heading this way Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now they're urging drivers to prepare as well by giving themselves extra time during this latest round of winter weather.

"We are looking at several inches of snow potentially, we are still tracking the storm," said Steve Cowan, with PennDOT.

With the forecast still uncertain, crews are preparing for all possibilities.

Channel 11 checked in on Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, which will have 265 trucks on the roads in all.

Gotta love this Pennsylvania weather! pic.twitter.com/cx8pyCVih8 — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) March 19, 2018

"We want to make sure we are prepared for it -- the manpower, equipment, enough salt supply to do the job," Cowan said. "We take the opportunity to plan in advance."

Crews also suggest drivers:

Stay at least six car lengths back

Be patient

Be visible

Turn on headlights

"This could be a significant snow storm, so we ask motorists to please slow down when you're driving," Cowan said.

There will be 65 trucks in Allegheny County alone, plus some extra rental trucks to help out.

Crews there will not know how many of those they'll need until the storm gets closer.

