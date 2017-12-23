Route 19 reopened following fatal Mercer Co. crash

State police said Route 19 has been reopened following a fatal crash in Mercer County Friday.
According to a report by WFMJ, James Seybert, 79, was traveling on State Route 19 and stopped in the northbound lane for an unknown reason.
A commercial garbage truck then struck Seybert’s vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WFMJ.
The road was closed in both directions near Fairground Road but is now reopen.
Police are investigating the accident.
