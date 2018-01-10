  • Route 88 in Washington County reopens after water main break

    FINLEYVILLE, Pa. - A water main break had Route 88 in Finleyville, Washington County, closed early Wednesday morning.

    Crews were making repairs Wednesday morning to the break, which was reported about 7 p.m. Tuesday on Route 88 at Jack Street, emergency dispatchers said.

    Route 88 reopened by 7 a.m. It was closed between Chevy Chase and Don streets.

