  • Runaway barges on the Ohio River

    Barges broke loose on the Ohio River and hit the Emsworth Locks and Dams, officials said. 

    Officials said at least on of the barges has sunk. 

    Channel 11 reached out to Allegheny County officials who are aware of the runaway barges.

    Allegheny County officials said they've spoken with officials at the dam who are handling the situation.

