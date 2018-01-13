Runaway barges on the Ohio River

Barges broke loose on the Ohio River and hit the Emsworth Locks and Dams, officials said.
Officials said at least on of the barges has sunk.
Here’s a panorama showing how much ice is lodged behind the stuck barges. Unbelievable. Officials believe the barges are too crammed for more to go through dam. At least one has sunk. I’m live from the scene in minutes @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1OStupPcr7— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) January 13, 2018
Channel 11 reached out to Allegheny County officials who are aware of the runaway barges.
Allegheny County officials said they've spoken with officials at the dam who are handling the situation.
We’re told some barges are empty, some have coal. Looks like ice on the river caused them to break free somewhere upstream. Witnesses say five went through the dam. These two are beached. Only @wpxi live from the observational deck pic.twitter.com/P0HFC5u76j— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) January 13, 2018
We're working to gather more details for Channel 11 Morning News.
