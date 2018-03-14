Salvation Army spearheads poverty initiative with Panera, feeds 80 children

The Salvation Army is piloting a new effort to feed children from struggling families in western Pennsylvania.
80 children who participate in the Salvation Army After-school programs in Brackenridge were being served @panerabread . This is part of the @SalArmyPGH The UnitedHealthcare Feeding Families For Life initiative #wpxi pic.twitter.com/dCUcQ1dxSY— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) March 14, 2018
The Western Pa. Division of the charity group – which covers 28 counties – is partnering with Panera Bread and other companies and nonprofits to provide healthy meals for those families as part the UnitedHealthcare Feeding Families For Life initiative.
On Tuesday, 80 children who attend the after-school program at the Salvation Army’s Brackenridge facility will be treated to a healthy meal provided by Panera.
A promotion last fall that involved Panera online delivery orders raised the money to provide the meals.
Other sponsors include UnitedHealthcare, Peoples Natural Gas, 412 Food Rescue and additional groups associated with the Feeding Families For Life initiative.
