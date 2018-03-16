0 School officials warn community about attempted child luring

A Fayette County school district warned parents that a man approached a student on Wednesday morning.

The district did not give the age of the student.

William Aller has a young daughter who waits for her school bus just blocks from where he says Southmoreland School District officials alerted him of the luring.

“Tell her if someone comes up to you and wants you to go with them, you say no and run away,” he said.

Police say a man in a white van with tinted windows approached a student in Everson. They said the van had a padlock on the back doors and the suspect had black teeth.

A Southmoreland district parent sent Channel 11 a copy of a letter they say they received from the superintendent that says officials received the report and warned parents to “notify your local police if you see this vehicle and remind your children of safety procedures if they find themselves in a similar situation.”

“I'm usually with her everywhere she goes,” Aller said. “She likes to walk around the block, but after that happened, she ain't allowed to go by herself.

“I'm at the bus stop in the morning and the evenings and I haven't seen nothing.”

