Police search for missing man last seen in February

PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a man who has been missing since February.
Chris Green, 48, was last seen in Beechview by family members on Feb. 28.
We're working to find out why he's just been reported missing, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
He's from the West End.
Green is described as 5'10" and 150 pounds.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call Pittsburgh Missing Persons at 412-323-7800.
