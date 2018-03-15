  • Police search for missing man last seen in February

    PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a man who has been missing since February.

    Chris Green, 48, was last seen in Beechview by family members on Feb. 28.

    He's from the West End.

    Green is described as 5'10" and 150 pounds. 

    If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call Pittsburgh Missing Persons at 412-323-7800. 

