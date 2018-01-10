  • Self-driving car involved in crash with box truck; 2 hospitalized

    PITTSBURGH - A box truck collided with a self-driving car, injuring two people, Wednesday morning near the 16th Street Bridge in Pittsburgh, officials said.

    Investigators said the car was T-boned about 10 a.m. by the truck, which apparently ran a red light at the intersection of 16th and Progress streets.

    Four people were in the car. Two of them were taken to a hospital with injuries.

