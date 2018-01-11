Several families displaced after downtown Butler fire

Several families are displaced after a building fire started inside a two-story building downtown Butler.
The two-story building on West Jefferson Street houses apartments and the China Place restaurant.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is working to gather more details and learn how the fire started, for 11@11.
The Red Cross said it is assisting about 25 people who lived in the 14 apartments in the building.
Neighbors are getting clothes, food, transportation and somewhere to say.
One resident says the landlord is trying to find new apartments to put residents in as early as Thursday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Fugitives in 4-year-old girl's killing caught as grisly details released in death
- Shazier posts photo of himself at Steelers practice in wheelchair
- RAW VIDEO: Bruce Mansfield power plant fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}