Several people hurt when car crashes into Subway restaurant

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several people were hurt Wednesday afternoon when a car crashed into a Shaler restaurant.
Emergency personnel were called to the Subway restaurant in Mount Royal Plaza just before noon for a report of a vehicle into the restaurant.
Photos from our Channel 11 News photographer show a red SUV all the way into the restaurant.
Several injuries were reported.
Breaking: vehicle slammed through a @SUBWAY in Mt Royal Shopping Center in Glenshaw. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/zq1Cm1hXf3— Jason G (@wpxijg) January 10, 2018
We have a crew on the scene getting new details on what happened – for Channel 11 News at Noon.
